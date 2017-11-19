Vikings' Anthony Harris: Gets another start at safety
Harris (hamstring) will start at strong safety in place of Andrew Sendejo (groin/hamstring), Andrew Krammer reports.
With Andrew Sendejo (groin/hamstring) sidelined for the third time in five games, Harris will get another start. Harris saw significant snaps Week 6 against the Packers and Week 8 against the Browns, put totaled a combined five tackles in the contests. He may not make a great fill-in IDP option as a result.
