Vikings' Anthony Harris: Gets start at strong safety
Harris will start at strong safety with Andrew Sendejo out with a groin injury, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
The Vikings may split Sendejo's usual workload on defense between Harris, Terence Newman and Jayron Kearse, however. But Harris will get the first shot at replacing Sendejo.
