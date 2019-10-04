Play

Harris (quadriceps) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Giants, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports.

Harris began the week as a non-participant at practice, but he was able to progress enough the last couple days to avoid the questionable tag. The veteran safety should take up his usual starting role in the Vikings' secondary.

