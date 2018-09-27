Vikings' Anthony Harris: Inactive Thursday night
Harris (hamstring) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Rams.
Harris has been largely relegated to special teams thus far, so his absence is unlikely to have a large impact on Minnesota's defense Thursday. Harrison Smith should continue to dominate snaps at the free safety position.
