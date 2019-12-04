Play

Harris recorded seven tackles (two solo), an interception and a pass defensed across 75 defensive snaps in Monday's loss to the Seahawks.

Harris gave the Vikings a huge boost heading into halftime, as he returned a deflected Russell Wilson pass for a touchdown to give Minnesota the lead in the contest. The safety was dealing with a groin injury before the contest but it clearly did not slow him down Monday night.

