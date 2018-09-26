Vikings' Anthony Harris: Limited participant Tuesday
Harris (hamstring) was a limited participant during Tuesday's practice.
Harris seemingly tweaked his hamstring during one of his 18 special teams snap Sunday against the Bills. Even if Harris is active in Week 4, starting free safety Harrison Smith figures to dominate playing time again, relegating Harris to special teams' duties.
