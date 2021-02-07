Harris completed his 2020 campaign with 104 tackles (58 solo) and seven passes defended through 16 games.

After six years with the Vikings, Harris has developed into a steady member of the secondary, reaching career highs in tackles and defensive snaps (1,075) this past season. His tackle tally also surpassed triple digits for the first time in his career. It remains to be seen if Minnesota will use the franchise tag on Harris for a second consecutive season, but the 29-year-old finally may have earned that lucrative contract he's been seeking, whether it's with the Vikings or another team.