Harris is scheduled for an $11.44 million salary under the Vikings' franchise tag in 2020, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Harris and the Vikings failed to complete a long-term contract before Wednesday's deadline for franchise-tagged players. The 28-year-old could still be traded, but it's more likely he plays out the season in Minnesota. Harris enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2019, tying for the NFL lead with six interceptions while earning PFF's No. 1 grade among safeties.