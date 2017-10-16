Vikings' Anthony Harris: Plays full game at strong safety
Harris started at strong safety and had two total tackles in Sunday's win over Green Bay.
Harris took over at strong safety with Andrew Sendejo out with a groin injury. While Harris had just two tackles, he played all 66 snaps of the defense's snaps, suggesting he could be a sneaky IDP option at safety if Sendejo remains sidelined.
