Harris started at strong safety and had two total tackles in Sunday's win over Green Bay.

Harris took over at strong safety with Andrew Sendejo out with a groin injury. While Harris had just two tackles, he played all 66 snaps of the defense's snaps, suggesting he could be a sneaky IDP option at safety if Sendejo remains sidelined.

