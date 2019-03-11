Vikings' Anthony Harris: Receives second-round tender
Harris received a second-round tender from the Vikings on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Harris logged 46 tackles, six passes defended and three interceptions last season after replacing Andrew Sendejo as the Vikings' starting strong safety in Week 6. Minnesota has elected not to pick up Sendejo's contract option for 2019, indicating that Harris has a clear path to the starting job in 2019.
