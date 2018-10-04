Vikings' Anthony Harris: Returns in full Wednesday
Harris (hamstring) was a full participant at practice Wednesday.
Harris was inactive for last Thursday's loss to the Rams with the hamstring injury he sustained Week 3. The 26-year-old should his reserve duties at free safety behind Harrison Smith.
