Harris recorded 60 tackles (35 solo), 11 defended passes, six interceptions (one of which he returned for a touchdown) and one fumble recovery across 14 contests in 2019.

Harris set career-high marks across the board in 2019 as Minnesota's starting free safety, despite missing two games due to hamstring and groin injuries. The 28-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent in March, though the Vikings may opt to re-sign him.