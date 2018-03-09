Play

Harris will sign a one-year tender with the Vikings, Chris Tomasson of the Twin Cities Pioneer Press reports.

Harris was a key depth player for the Vikings in 2017, drawing three starts in place of injured and later suspended Andrew Sendejo. The fourth-year safety also played 57-of-133 defensive snaps in Minnesota's two playoff games last season. He will likely fill a similar role in 2018.

