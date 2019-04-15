Vikings' Anthony Harris: Signs tender
Harris officially signed his one-year tender offer with the Vikings on Monday.
Harris elected to sign a second-round tender designation worth approximately $3.1 million for 2019, and will have a chance to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason. The 27-year-old projects to start at safety for the Vikings next season opposite Harrison Smith.
