Play

The Vikings have franchise-tagged Harris, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Harris likely would've been viewed as the top safety available in free agency, coming off a 2019 season with career highs of 60 tackles and six interceptions. He actually served as the Vikings' No. 3 safety throughout much of his career, but Harris has excelled in a full-time role since taking over as a starter midway through 2018. The franchise tag could serve as a bridge to a long-term contract.

More News
Our Latest Stories