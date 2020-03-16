Vikings' Anthony Harris: Slapped with tag
The Vikings have franchise-tagged Harris, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Harris likely would've been viewed as the top safety available in free agency, coming off a 2019 season with career highs of 60 tackles and six interceptions. He actually served as the Vikings' No. 3 safety throughout much of his career, but Harris has excelled in a full-time role since taking over as a starter midway through 2018. The franchise tag could serve as a bridge to a long-term contract.
More News
-
Vikings' Anthony Harris: Sets career highs in 2019•
-
Vikings' Anthony Harris: Interception on Monday•
-
Vikings' Anthony Harris: Will play Monday•
-
Vikings' Anthony Harris: Earns questionable designation•
-
Vikings' Anthony Harris: Deemed limited in practice•
-
Vikings' Anthony Harris: Won't face Broncos•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cardinals crowded RB projections
The Cardinals gave Kenyan Drake the transition tag, meaning he'll share the work with David...
-
Dak is back, Cooper next?
We expect Dak Prescott to be a Cowboy all along, but what about Amari Cooper?
-
Devonta Freeman on the move
Devonta Freeman's not going to be a top-50 Fantasy pick for your squad anymore, but is he even...
-
Players who could change teams for 2020
Here's a gander at who might be changing teams — and/or getting paid — this offseason.
-
Titans' projections with Henry
The Titans offensive philosophy is clear with Derrick Henry back in the fold.
-
Tannehill's Titans Projections
It's not fair to expect Ryan Tannehill to do what he did in 2019 for a variety of reasons.