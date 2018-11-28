Vikings' Anthony Harris: Slated for permanent starting role
Harris will serve as Vikings' starting strong safety moving forward following Andrew Sendejo's (groin) placement on injured reserve.
Harris has played well in the secondary since seeing his first defensive snaps against the Cardinals in Week 6, racking up 17 tackles (10 solo) along with three interceptions over the last six games. The fourth-year safety's strong play will likely net him the starting gig for the rest of 2018, providing Harris with an opportunity to prove that he can hold down a safety spot, which could make him a valuable asset on the open market after the season.
