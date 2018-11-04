Vikings' Anthony Harris: Starting at safety Sunday
Harris was announced as the starter at safety in place of the injured Andrew Sendejo (groin) for Sunday's game against the Lions, Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune reports.
Harris logged a season high 49 defensive snaps in a Week 8 loss to the Saints, earning the nod as a starter this week over George Iloka and Jayron Kearse.
More News
-
Vikings' Anthony Harris: Returns in full Wednesday•
-
Vikings' Anthony Harris: Inactive Thursday night•
-
Vikings' Anthony Harris: Deemed questionable for Thursday•
-
Vikings' Anthony Harris: Limited participant Tuesday•
-
Vikings' Anthony Harris: Signs one-year tender with Vikings•
-
Vikings' Anthony Harris: Forces key fumble in Sunday's win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 9 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 9
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...