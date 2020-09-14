Harris had eight total tackles in Sunday's 43-34 loss to Green Bay. He struggled in pass coverage, giving up two receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown on five targets, according to Pro Football Focus.

Minnesota's secondary struggled Sunday with a young set of cornerbacks torched by Aaron Rodgers. Harris may have been overcompensating for their struggles, but he also had a few key errors and a likely blown assignment on a big play. He should continue to put up solid tackle totals as the starting safety next to Harrison Smith.