Harris (groin) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Harris was unbothered by an injury during this past Sunday's win over the Cowboys, as he played all 71 defensive snaps and posted three solo tackles. His groin may have flared up over the next few days, however, so his practice status will be monitored for the rest of the week. If the 28-year-old isn't able to shake off the issue by Sunday's matchup versus the Broncos, Jayron Kearse could start at free safety.

