Vikings' Anthony Harris: Three tackles in starting role
Harris started at strong safety and had three total tackles in Sunday's win over Cleveland.
Harris got the start with Andrew Sendejo serving a one-game suspension. He'll move to a reserve role in Week 10 after a bye week.
