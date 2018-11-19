Vikings' Anthony Harris: Two interceptions Sunday
Harris had four tackles and two interceptions in Sunday's loss at Chicago. He played all 74 of the defense's snaps.
Harris got a third consecutive start at safety and has made a strong impression by also grading well in pass coverage. He could stick as a starter the rest of the season.
