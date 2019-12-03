Play

Harris (groin) is officially active for Monday's showdown with the Seahawks.

Harris missed Week 11's game against Denver with the groin issue, and as evidenced by this news, effectively used the bye week to get healthy. Now that he's back in the lineup, Harris is expected to draw the start at the free safety position next to Harrison Smith (hamstring).

