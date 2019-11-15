Play

Harris (groin) is ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Broncos, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Harris will miss his first game of the season due to a groin injury. Jayron Kearse is the likeliest candidate to start at free safety in Harris' stead, especially with Andrew Sendejo (groin) listed as questionable for Week 11,

