Harris and the Vikings have been discussing a long-term contract, Chris Tomasson of The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

There was trade speculation when the Vikings franchise-tagged Harris a couple weeks ago, with the team facing a tricky cap situation and needing to make a sacrifice somewhere on the roster. Now that WR Stefon Diggs has been traded and DE Everson Griffen has ruled out a return to Minnesota, the team has a bit more flexibility to retain Harris, who tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions last year, earning PFF's No. 1 grade among safeties in the process. An extension might lower his 2020 cap hit from the franchise tag number of $11.44 million.