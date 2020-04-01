Vikings' Anthony Harris: Working toward new deal
Harris and the Vikings have been discussing a long-term contract, Chris Tomasson of The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
There was trade speculation when the Vikings franchise-tagged Harris a couple weeks ago, with the team facing a tricky cap situation and needing to make a sacrifice somewhere on the roster. Now that WR Stefon Diggs has been traded and DE Everson Griffen has ruled out a return to Minnesota, the team has a bit more flexibility to retain Harris, who tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions last year, earning PFF's No. 1 grade among safeties in the process. An extension might lower his 2020 cap hit from the franchise tag number of $11.44 million.
