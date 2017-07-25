Exum (leg) is healthy and able to practice, Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports.

Exum has dealt with a number of injuries since being drafted in the sixth round of the 2014 draft, most recently missing out on OTAs this offseason to address a knee issue. Now healthy, he'll look to secure a reserve role at safety behind Harrison Smith.

