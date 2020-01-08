Play

Watts (hamstring) faces a 4-to-6 week recovery timeline, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Watts has already been placed on IR, so his season is over. This report reveals how serious the hamstring pull Watts suffered in the season finale is, but the 23-year-old should be good to go for the offseason program. His absence will mainly affect the Vikings' depth on the defensive front, as he didn't play more than 20 defensive snaps until the team rested its starters in the finale.

More News
Our Latest Stories