Watts (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

The rookie sixth-round pick played in seven games this season, and he averaged 10.9 defensive snaps per contest en route to 13 tackles and 1.5 sacks. Watts will be out for the playoffs, and the Vikings signed Eddie Yarbrough off the Bills' practice squad to add depth on their defensive front.

