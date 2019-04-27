The Vikings selected Watts in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 190th overall.

Watts (6-foot-5, 300 pounds) was a three-star recruit out of high school and didn't earn much playing time at Arkansas until his senior season when he started 11 of 12 games en route to a team-leading seven sacks and three forced fumbles. With more seasoning, it's possible Watts could continue to develop as a solid pass rusher from the interior of the defensive line.