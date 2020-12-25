site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Vikings' Armon Watts: Will play Friday
Watts (ankle) is not on the inactives list for Friday's game against the Saints.
Watts had been listed as questionable after logging a DNP and two limited practice sessions this week, but he will give it a go against the Saints on Christmas Day.
