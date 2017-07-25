Uzdavinis signed a contract Monday with the Vikings, Matthew Coller of 1500 ESPN Twin Cities reports.

Uzdavinis was most recently with the Lions after stints in Houston and Jacksonville last season. The Tulane product will look to make the Vikings' 53-man roster as a reserve option at tackle.

CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories