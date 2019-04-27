Vikings' Austin Cutting: Long snapping in Minnesota

The Vikings selected Cutting in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 250th overall.

Cutting, an Air Force product, was drafted as a long snapper and will compete for that job in Minnesota.

