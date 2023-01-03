The Vikings placed Schlottmann (lower leg) on injured reserve Tuesday, Carmen Vitali of Fox Sports reports.
Schlottmann, who suffered a fractured fibula in Sunday's loss the Packers, has since moved to Minnesota's injured reserve where he'll now miss at least the next four matchups. Although it sounds unlikely that the 300-pounder will be available for the Super Bowl should the Vikings make a deep postseason run, the team signed veteran center Greg Mancz to their active roster Tuesday, while usual starter Garrett Bradbury (back) could be back come playoff time.
