Schlottmann has been ruled out for the remainder of Sundays' game against the Packers with an ankle injury.

Schlottman started at center in place of center Garrett Bradbury (back) in Week 17, but the backup offensive lineman was quickly deemed out after being carted to the locker room early in the first quarter, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic. As a result, Kyle Hinton will now likely step in at center for the remainder of Sunday's contest.