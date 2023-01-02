Schlottman sustained a broken fibula during Sunday's loss at Green Bay, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Schlottman was carted off the field in the first quarter and eventually was ruled out with what was termed an ankle injury at the time. With some clarity surrounding its severity, he seems destined to miss Week 18 and likely time beyond that. The Vikings have a question mark at center, as regular starter Garrett Bradbury (back) has missed the past four games.
