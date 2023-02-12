Schlottmann (lower leg) will begin rehabbing in early March and is expected to be fully healthy for the 2023 season, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Schlottmann underwent successful surgery in early January to repair a fractured fibula, and he's since shed his walking boot. Assuming he indeed is ready for the start of the season, he should compete for a depth role on the Vikings offensive line, if not a starting position.