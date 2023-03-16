Schlottman (lower leg) re-signed with the Vikings on Thursday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.
Schlottman will return to Minnesota after starting four games for the team last season. He fractured his fibula in January and is still recovering after having the injury surgically repaired.
