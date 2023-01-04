Schlottmann, who was placed on IR on Tuesday, will require surgery to repair a fractured fibula suffered in Sunday's loss to the Packers, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

Schlottmann's move to IR essentially ended his season, although he'd technically be eligible to be activated if the Vikings were to make it to the Super Bowl. However, the 27-year-old will likely focus on recovering over the next several weeks and preparing to return healthy next season. With Garrett Bradbury (back) also ailing, the Vikings are down their top options at center and have turned to veteran Greg Mancz, who was signed Tuesday, to likely take over the position.