Collins (elbow) will likely miss the rest of the 2018 season due to an elbow injury, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Collins had been nursing an elbow injury since the preseason, the severity of which appears serious enough to have ended his season. The 25-year-old was expected to play a depth role on Minnesota's O-line, so the team seems likely to search for a replacement on waivers.

