Vikings' Aviante Collins: Undergoes season-ending surgery
Collins underwent surgery to repair his torn right biceps Wednesday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Collins was placed on injured reserve Monday and will not return this season. The injury was initially reported as an elbow issue, but ended up being a torn biceps.
