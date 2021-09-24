Breeland (back/shoulder) was a full participant in practice Thursday, according to the Vikings' official Twitter account.

After logging a limited practice Wednesday, Breeland was upgraded to a full participant for Thursday's practice. Through two weeks, the 29-year-old cornerback has recorded 11 total sacks and one forced fumble. It appears Breeland will likely be ready to go in Week 3 when the Vikings square off against the Seahawks.