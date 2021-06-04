Breeland and the Vikings have come to terms on a one-year deal, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Breeland is expected to compete for the starting outside cornerback job opposite the recently acquired Patrick Peterson. He will presumably compete with returning starter Cameron Dantzler. The eight-year veteran spent his previous two seasons with the Chiefs and even recorded a team-high seven tackles in their Super Bowl victory over the 49ers. All-in-all, he has tallied 367 tackles and 14 interceptions across 94 career games.