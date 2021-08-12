Breeland is listed as a starter opposite Patrick Peterson at cornerback on Minnesota's first unofficial depth chart of the preseason.
He's competing with Mackensie Alexander and Cameron Dantzler for a starting role, but all three should get significant snaps. Alexander is likely to be the nickelback with Dantlzer and Breeland working outside. Breeland gave up a 90.0 NFL passer rating in coverage last year, according to Pro Football Focus, but ads a needed veteran presence to a young secondary that struggled last season.
