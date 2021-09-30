Breeland (illness) didn't participate in Thursday's practice.
If Breeland doesn't get back to practice Friday, he'll be in danger of missing Sunday's game against the Browns. The 29-year-old cornerback has struggled in coverage this year, allowing 195 yards and two touchdowns through two games. Mackensie Alexander would likely shift from nickel corner to the outside if Breeland misses time.
