The Vikings placed Ellefson (groin) on injured reserve Saturday, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.
Ellefson landed on the injury report Thursday due to the groin issue, didn't practice Friday and was already ruled out for Week 5, but he'll now be forced to miss at least four games after landing on IR. In his absence, Johnny Mundt will serve as the top backup behind Irv Smith, but Nick Muse, who was also elevated off the practice squad for Sunday's matchup against the Bears, may also carve out a rotational role moving forward.