Gedeon (groin) will play in Sunday's home game against the Raiders.

Gedeon missed Week 2 with the injury, but as evidenced by this news, will make his return to the field. Expect Gedeon to resume his starting role at one of the linebacker positions for the contest, with Eric Wilson filling in for the inactive Anthony Barr (groin) at another.

