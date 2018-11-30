Vikings' Ben Gedeon: Clears concussion protocol
Gedeon (concussion) cleared the concussion protocol Friday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Gedeon sat out last week's win over the Packers due to a concussion, but has now cleared the league-mandated protocol and is on track to suit up Sunday against the Patriots. The second-year linebacker will draw his usual weakside start.
