Gedeon is being evaluated for a concussion during Sunday's game versus the Giants, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

If Gedeon's unable to return to this contest, expect Eric Wilson to see a hefty increase in playing time as Eric Kendricks and Anthony Thomas are the only two other healthy linebackers.

