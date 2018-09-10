Vikings' Ben Gedeon: Five tackles in Sunday's win
Gedeon had five tackles (four solo) in Sunday's win over the 49ers, tying a career high.
Don't expect too many high-tackle games from Gedeon, however, as he comes off the field in nickel and dime packages. Gedeon played just 30 of the defense's 67 snaps.
