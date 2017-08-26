Vikings' Ben Gedeon: Leading weak-side linebacker candidate
Gedeon will start Thursday's preseason game at weak-side linebacker and appears to be the leading candidate for the job, head coach Mike Zimmer told the Minneapolis Star Tribune.
Gedeon is battling Edmond Robinson and Emmanuel Lamur for the starting job. The 2017 fourth-round draft pick has also been playing middle linebacker. Whoever wins the job may not have a lot of fantasy value, as the weak-side linebacker is expected to come off the field in nickel packages.
More News
-
Edelman injury changes a lot in NE
Patriots receiver Julian Edelman hurt his right knee in Friday night's third preseason game,...
-
Ware injury could change Hunt's future
Chiefs running back Spencer Ware hurt his knee Friday night in the third preseason game at...
-
Picking No. 1 in PPR
Taking David Johnson at 1.01 is the easy part. Figuring out how to navigate after that is when...
-
Picking No. 2 in PPR
Holdout or not, Heath Cummings says Le'Veon Bell is still the answer at No. 2 in a PPR dra...
-
Picking No. 3 in PPR
Antonio Brown should not fall past the No. 3 overall spot in any league, especially PPR. But...
-
Picking No. 4 in PPR
With three picks in the top 30, Fantasy owners should get off to a great start, but don't forget...