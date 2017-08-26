Play

Gedeon will start Thursday's preseason game at weak-side linebacker and appears to be the leading candidate for the job, head coach Mike Zimmer told the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Gedeon is battling Edmond Robinson and Emmanuel Lamur for the starting job. The 2017 fourth-round draft pick has also been playing middle linebacker. Whoever wins the job may not have a lot of fantasy value, as the weak-side linebacker is expected to come off the field in nickel packages.

