Play

Gedeon (groin) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Gedeon sat out Sunday's loss to the Packers and did not practice Wednesday, so his limited participation is a step in the right direction. Look the extent of Gedeon's participation Friday to shed some light on his chances of suiting up Week 3.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories